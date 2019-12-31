Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali will undergo a medical scan in the second week of January to check whether he has made a full recovery from the rib fractures he suffered.

Hasan is currently in the midst of his rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and will undergo the scan once it is complete on January 12.

The injury ruled Hasan out of the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

“The pacer’s rehab program is going on in full swing,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Hasan is currently on leave for two days and will report back to the National Cricket Academy on January 1 to continue his rehabilitation program.

When will Hasan Ali return?

It remains unclear when Hasan will make his comeback, but there is a possibility that he could be fit in time for Pakistan’s home series against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February next year.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But on Thursday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

Should the series not go ahead, Hasan may return during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represented the Peshawar Zalmi after being retained by the franchise.

