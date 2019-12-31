Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has described veteran seamer Aizaz Cheema as “a champion professional”.

Waqar’s comments come after Cheema announced his retirement from first-class cricket following Central Punjab’s victorious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season.

Central Punjab crushed Northern by an innings and 16 runs in the final to be crowned champions.

Cheema, who took two wickets in the final, ended the season with 16 wickets in six matches at an average of 31.06.

Overall, Cheema took 572 wickets in 140 first-class games at an average of 20.

He has also represented Pakistan in seven Tests, where he took 20 wickets at an average of 31.90, and 14 ODIs, where he picked up 23 wickets at an average of 25.78.

In regards to his Twenty20 International career, Cheema snapped up eight wickets in five games at an average of 14.50.

“A Champion Professional” @AizazCheema Congratulations on a Great Career..Proud of you Cheema. pic.twitter.com/vpY5SjF9lc — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) December 30, 2019

“140 games, 572 wickets. ‘A champion professional’ Aizaz Cheema. Congratulations on a great career…proud of you Cheema,” Waqar said on Twitter.

