Central Punjab head coach Ijaz Ahmed Junior has claimed that there could be an unofficial ban on former Pakistan captain Salman Butt.

What this means is that Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq can’t pick him in the national team.

Instead, that decision lies with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Salman has not represented Pakistan since he was banned for five years and spent seven months in prison for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

Will Salman Butt play for Pakistan again?

Ijaz’s comments come after Salman has starred for Central Punjab, who won the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Monday.

Salman finished as the third-highest scorer with 901 runs in 10 matches, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 75.08.

“This (Butt’s selection) is a decision for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). They are looking at the performances. I have talked with Misbah-ul-Haq on the matter, but this is basically the board’s decision. When we get instructions from the board to consider him, we will definitely go ahead with it,” Ijaz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“All players who are performing are available. We are looking at all players including Salman Butt. The main thing is that there are some players that we have particular instructions about which could hold them back, I am not clear on this. If we get the green signal from the board to consider these players we will definitely go ahead with it.”

