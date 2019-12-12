Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali showed off his bhangra dance moves on legendary seamer Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel, but hilariously admitted that “I can’t dance”.

The topic of dance was brought up by the other guest appearing alongside Hasan – choreographer Gillian Rhodes.

Rhodes asked Hasan about dance, to which he said: “I love dance, but just watch. I can’t dance. I can [do] some moves like this (shows off dance move) and that.”

Akhtar then said that Hasan is a “good mover”.

“He can dance. He can swing a bit. He has his moves. You know when he gets people out on the field, then he does this (mimics Hasan’s trademark celebration), and then he dances in the dressing room” Akhtar added.

In response, Hasan said: “But this is my trademark. This is my celebration style after getting a wicket.”

When Akhtar asked him what his signature move was, Hasan replied: “Shoaib bhai you know we are desi, we are always [doing] bhangra (shows off bhangra dance moves).”

Meanwhile, Hasan was retained by the Peshawar Zalmi for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

