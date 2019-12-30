Waqar Younis reveals what the future holds for Test cricket in Pakistan

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has revealed that the country is “ready to regularly host Test cricket”.

Waqar’s comments come after Pakistan successfully hosted Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, which marked the return of Test cricket to the nation after 10 years.

However, Pakistan are now waiting to see whether their home series against Bangladesh will go ahead or not.

Will Bangladesh tour Pakistan?

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February next year.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But on Thursday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

Waqar is hoping that Bangladesh end up choosing to tour Pakistan and playing a Test series in the country.

Waqar Younis "Pakistan is a beautiful place, a peaceful place & we are ready to regularly host Test cricket. I’m hopeful that the BCB will make a positive decision regarding the tour as Test cricket should return on a regular basis to Pakistan" #Cricket #PAKvBAN — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 30, 2019

“Pakistan is a beautiful place, a peaceful place and we are ready to regularly host Test cricket. I’m hopeful that the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) will make a positive decision regarding the tour as Test cricket should return on a regular basis to Pakistan,” Waqar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

