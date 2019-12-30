Picture of Pakistan captain Azhar Ali voted 2019 photo of the year

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

A photo of Pakistan captain Azhar Ali was voted the 2019 photo of the year.

The picture was bestowed the honour by Somerset, who Azhar represented in county cricket earlier this year.

In the nine County Championship games Azhar played for Somerset, he accumulated 344 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 24.57.

That’s just great photography and work by @photodavidson all credit to him👍👍 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) December 30, 2019

“This awesome picture of Azhar Ali has been voted our 2019 photo of the year!” Somerset Cricket said on Twitter.

In response, Azhar said: “That’s just great photography and work by Alex Davidson (the photographer), all credit to him.”

