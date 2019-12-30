Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

The Melbourne Stars escaped with a nail-biting four-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in their rain-affected showdown against the Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston.

Choosing to bowl first, the Stars got their first breakthrough on the third ball of the match as Hurricanes opener D’Arcy Short was caught behind off the bowling of Dan Worrall for a duck.

Simon Milenko mustered 12 run before he was caught behind off the bowling of Nathan Coulter-Nile, while captain Ben McDermott was sent packing by Dale Steyn for 17.

Steyn struck again three balls later as David Miller was caught behind for a duck.

Caleb Jewell managed to score 26 before he was caught behind off the bowling of 26.

Eventually, the Hurricanes, whose innings was shortened the 11 overs due to rain, finished on 69/5.

Coulter-Nile and Steyn picked up two wickets apiece, while Worrall chipped in with one.

Chasing 80 to win due to the DLS method coming into effect, the Stars lost Nic Maddinson on the fifth ball of their innings as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of James Faulkner for two runs.

Faulkner got another wicket the very next ball as Nick Larkin suffered the same fate as Maddinson.

Marcus Stoinis and Peter Handscomb stabilised the innings with a 52-run partnership before Stoinis was sent packing by Riley Meredith for 25.

Handscomb went on to score a 21-ball 22, which included a boundary, before the rain returned.

With the rain refusing to relent, the Stars were declared the winners as they were on 55/3 after 7.3 overs, with the target score being 51.

Faulkner was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Meredith claimed one.

Coulter-Nile was named Man of the Match.

