Which Pakistan player has Fawad Alam called a ‘special batsman’?

Fawad Alam believes that Pakistan opener Abid Ali is a “special batsman”, especially after his superb performance in the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Abid made his Test debut in the series, and had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, the 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series as Pakistan’s highest run-scorer with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

Who are the other Pakistan players that have impressed Fawad Alam?

In addition to Abid, Fawad also heaped praise on Babar Azam, captain Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Azam accumulated 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262, while Azhar finished with 154 runs, which included a hundred, at an average of 51.33.

As for Masood, he amassed 140 runs, which included a career-best score of 135, at an average of 46.66.

In regards to the bowlers, Afridi was the most successful Pakistan bowler with eight wickets at an average of 23.25.

Naseem finished with seven wickets at an average of 27.71 and also made history in the second Test as the 16-year-old became the youngest fast bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

“Top class performance by the men in green, especially Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood and special batsman Abid Ali,” Fawad said on Twitter.

Fawad was in the squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka and seemed set to play in his first Test match since 2009, but he was not included in the playing XI for both the first and second Tests.

