Why is the team management upset with some of the Pakistan players?

Pakistan’s team management is less than impressed with the fitness levels of some players in the national team, according to reports.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, sources said that the team management told some players after Pakistan’s 263-run win over Sri Lanka in the second Test in Karachi that they need to improve on their fitness.

The players will have to be present at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on January 5 and undergo fitness tests on January 6 and 7, which will include a yo-yo test and a one kilometer run.

Pakistan’s next assignment is a home series against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February next year.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But on Thursday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

