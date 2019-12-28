Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia forged a 456-run lead after pace bowler Pat Cummins sliced through New Zealand’s batting line-up with a five-wicket haul.

Starting off the day on 40/2, New Zealand only added six runs to their overnight score before Ross Taylor was dismissed by Cummins for four runs.

Cummins struck again the very next ball as he trapped Henry Nicholls lbw for a golden duck.

BJ Watling only scored seven runs before he was caught by Joe Burns at first slip off the bowling of James Pattinson.

Starc then took out Colin de Grandhomme for 11, while Latham was caught behind off the bowling of Cummins for 50, which came off 144 balls and included four boundaries.

Once Latham was gone, New Zealand collapsed and ended up being bowled out for 148, which gave Australia a 319-run lead.

Cummins was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Pattinson snapped up three and Starc chipped in with two.

With a 319-run lead in hand, Australia got off to a strong start as David Warner and Burns amassed a 62-run partnership before Warner was caught by Tom Blundell at cover off the bowling of Neil Wagner for 38.

Marnus Labuschagne mustered 19 runs before he was run out by Latham, while Burns went on to score 35 before he was caught behind off the bowling of Mitchell Santner.

Steve Smith was the next to go as he was caught by Tim Southee off the bowling of Wagner for seven runs.

With that wicket, Wagner became the second-fastest New Zealand player to take 200 Test wickets after the legendary Sir Richard Hadlee.

Matthew Wade and Travis Head managed to amass an unbeaten 27-run partnership before stumps was called

Wade finished on 15, which came off 30 balls and included a boundary, while Head also struck a boundary during his unbeaten knock of 12, which came off 32 deliveries.

Wagner was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Santner claimed one.

Australia ended day three on 137/4 and will continue batting on Sunday at 11:00 local time or 00:00 GMT.

