Jonathan Wells hammered an unbeaten 68 to help the Adelaide Strikers defeat the Melbourne Stars by five runs and end their unbeaten run in the BBL.

Being put in to bat first, the Strikers got off to a flying start before opener Jake Weatherald was caught by captain Glenn Maxwell at mid-on for 21 off the bowling of Dale Steyn, who was making his BBL debut.

Dale Steyn's first Big Bash over was something to behold 😳 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/kzdjRZ9X0v — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 27, 2019

Phil Salt only made 14 runs before he was clean bowled by Adam Zampa, while Matthew Short was cleaned up by Sandeep Lamichhane for six runs.

Captain Alex Carey and Wells came to the rescue with an 89-run partnership before Carey was removed by Dan Worrall for a 45-ball 45, which included two sixes.

With Wells going on to score a 46-ball 68, which included six boundaries, the Strikers finished on 174/4.

Jono Wells once again holding down the fort for the @strikersBBL. An impressive 68no from 46 balls. @dream11 | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/DPu7ry1wUK — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 27, 2019

Worrall, Steyn, Lamichhane and Zampa picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing 175 to win, the Stars lost Nic Maddinson early on as he was dismissed by Wes Agar for one run.

Hilton Cartwright only mustered seven runs before he was caught by Cameron White at cover off the bowling of Peter Siddle.

Marcus Stoinis managed to score a 31-ball 33 before he was caught and bowled by Cameron Valente, while Peter Handscomb was stumped by Carey off the bowling of Rashid Khan for 34.

Maxwell and Ben Dunk forged a 50-run partnership before Maxwell was clean bowled by Siddle for a 25-ball 43, which included a boundary and four sixes.

Only Glenn Maxwell can do this #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/g2wYgsu0XL — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 27, 2019

Dunk went on to make 17 runs before suffering the same fate as Maxwell.

Even though Nathan Coulter-Nile walloped an unbeaten 20 off just eight balls, the Stars fell agonisingly short of their target as they finished on 169/6.

Siddle was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Agar, Valente and Rashid claimed one wicket each.

Wells was named Man of the Match.

