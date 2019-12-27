Which legendary cricketer feels sorry for Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn admitted that he felt really sorry for Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf after replacing him in the Melbourne Stars squad.

Steyn made his Big Bash League (BBL) debut on Friday and took figures of 1-29 off three overs in the Stars’ five-run loss to the Adelaide Strikers.

Rauf took the BBL by storm after being brought in to cover for Steyn, who missed the team’s first two games with a side strain.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

“I feel for him. He was amazing and bowled so well. He has bowled absolute wheels. I have pretty big shoes to fill in some sense,” Steyn was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Everyone is joking and saying to me that they are not expecting much, but five wickets for 13 in four overs and no boundaries would be a great start.

“What a player and well done to him. I don’t know what his plans are but he can hang around and learn a little bit more and hopefully take his game from strength to strength.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Haris Rauf reveals his bold goal for 2020

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...