Australia maintained the upper hand over New Zealand on the second day in Melbourne as they struck twice after Travis Head struck a superb 114.

Starting off the day on 257/4, Australia lost Steve Smith early on as he was brilliantly caught by Henry Nicholls at gully off the bowling of Neil Wagner for 85, which came off 242 balls and included eight boundaries and a six.

Head and captain Tim Paine made up for the loss of Smith with a 150-run partnership, during which both batsmen cruised past their fifties.

Paine ended up making a 138-ball 79, which included nine boundaries, before he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Wagner.

Mitchell Starc was dismissed by Tim Southee soon after, while Head went on to score 114, which came off 234 deliveries and included 12 boundaries, before he was caught by Mitchell Santner at cover off the bowling of Wagner.

With Southee taking out Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon shortly after, Australia were bowled out for 467.

Wagner was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Southee snapped up three, Colin de Grandhomme took two and Trent Boult chipped in with one.

Trailing by 467 runs, New Zealand lost Tom Blundell early on as he was caught behind off the bowling of Cummins for 15 runs.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was on his way back to the pavilion soon after as he was caught behind off the bowling of James Pattinson for nine runs.

Tom Latham and Ross Taylor managed to put together an unbeaten five-run partnership before stumps was called.

Latham finished on six runs, while Taylor remained undefeated on one.

Cummins and Pattinson claimed one wicket each.

New Zealand ended day two on 40/2 and will continue batting on Saturday at 11:00 local time or 00:00 GMT.

