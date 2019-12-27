Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Iqbal Qasim and ex-batsman Mohsin Khan want Danish Kaneria to expose the players who he claims discriminated against him due to the fact he is Hindu.

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar was the first one to make the claim, saying Kaneria had been discriminated against by other players in the Pakistan team since he was Hindu.

Kaneria backed up this claim and not only thanked Akhtar for his support, but also called on other players to come forward and confirm this.

“If some players have mistreated Kaneria only because of his religion than they must be exposed,” Qasim was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Mohsin added: “A player should only be judged on his cricketing ability and commitments to the team not his religion, colour or creed.”

