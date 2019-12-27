Image courtesy of: Samaa TV

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said that the notion of getting compensation from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) won’t be ruled out if the upcoming series fails to go ahead.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February next year.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But on Thursday, BCB president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

“If the series is not held in Pakistan on time, the PCB will not rule out the option of seeking compensation from the BCB if it faced litigations from its broadcaster and sponsors,” the official was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

