South Africa forged a 175-run lead after pace bowler Vernon Philander carved through England’s batting line-up with a four-wicket haul.

Starting off the day on 277/9, South Africa only added seven runs to their overnight score before they were bowled out for 284 when Philander was caught behind off the bowling of Stuart Broad for 35.

Broad and Sam Curran picked up four wickets apiece, while James Anderson and Jofra Archer chipped in with one wicket each.

Trailing by 284 runs, England got off to a dismal start as opener Rory Burns was caught behind off the bowling of Philander for nine runs.

Dom Sibley, who opened the batting with Burns, only made four runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.

Joe Denly and captain Joe Root steadied thing with a 55-run partnership before Root was caught behind off the bowling of Philander for 29.

Denly and Ben Stokes added 72 runs to the score Denly was caught behind off the bowling of debutant Dwaine Pretorius for 50, which came off 111 balls and included nine boundaries.

Anrich Nortje clean bowled Jonny Bairstow soon after, while Stokes went on to score 35 before being caught behind off the bowling of Nortje.

Once Stokes was gone, England completely collapsed as they went from 150/6 to being bowled out for 181, which gave South Africa a 103-run lead.

Philander was the most successful bowler with four wickets, while Rabada took three, Nortje got two and Pretorius claimed one.

With a 103-run lead in hand, South Africa lost Aiden Markram early on in their second innings as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Anderson for two runs.

Zubayr Hamza and Dean Elgar fell soon after as they were removed by Broad and Archer for four and 22 respectively.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was the next to go as he was caught by Curran off the bowling of Archer for 20.

Debutant Rassie van der Dussen and Nortje, who was sent in as the nightwatchman, put together an unbeaten 10-run partnership before stumps was called.

Van der Dussen finished on 17, which came off 29 balls and included two boundaries, while Nortje remained undefeated on four, which came off 16 deliveries and included a boundary.

Archer picked up two wickets, while Anderson and Broad took one wicket apiece.

South Africa ended day two on 72/4 and will continue batting on Saturday at 10:00 local time or 08:00 GMT.

