Faisal Iqbal takes a jab at the Pakistan bowling attack

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal took a jab at the national team’s bowling attack over their inability to take wickets during the two-Test series against Australia.

Pakistan only managed to take 13 wickets throughout the two Tests and lost the series 2-0.

Faisal’s comments came after New Zealand left-arm seamer clean bowled Australia opener Joe Burns on the fourth ball of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

“That was missing in the Pakistani bowlers during their Test Series with the Aussies!” Faisal said on Twitter.

Pakistan bounced back from their loss to Australia by beating Sri Lanka 1-0 on home soil, which marked the return of Test cricket to the country after 10 years.

It was also Pakistan’s first Test series win at home after 13 years.

They are now scheduled to host Bangladesh for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February next year.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, they are hesitant are being in the country for the Test series.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that a decision on the national team playing the Test series in Pakistan will be taken after the conclusion of the Twenty20 series.

