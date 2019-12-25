Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik took a shot at India while wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

In wasn’t the message he posted on Twitter that was the problem, it was more to do with the picture he chose to accompany it as it showed him celebrating Pakistan’s win over India on December 25, 2012.

The picture was from the first Twenty20 International between the two arch-rivals in Bangalore, which Pakistan won by five wickets with two balls to spare.

Malik played an instrumental role in leading Pakistan to victory in that match as he struck an unbeaten 57, which came off 50 balls and included three boundaries and three sixes.

Merry Christmas dosto 🙏🏼 and a very happy 25th December 💥 pic.twitter.com/imtosyKgJU — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 25, 2019

“Merry Christmas dosto (friends) and a very happy 25th December,” Malik said on Twitter.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for a three-match ODI series from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only met in major cricket tournaments like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasim Khan reveals a series between India and Pakistan could happen soon?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...