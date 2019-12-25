Bangladesh change their tune on playing Test series in Pakistan?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury has said that the board will decide whether to send the national team to Pakistan for a Test series following the conclusion of the Twenty20 series.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in Pakistan from January to February next year.

However, while they are willing to tour the country for the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing a Test series there.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani lashed out at Bangladesh recently, questioning why they don’t want to tour the country.

Mani noted that Sri Lanka just toured Pakistan for a historic two-Test series, which marked the return of Test cricket to the nation after 10 years.

Even Pakistan captain Azhar Ali said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should take action against Bangladesh if they refuse to play the Test series in Pakistan.

“Pakistan will definitely try for the full return of international cricket to their country. We have to take into account the views of our players and members of our team management, who are foreigners,” Chowdhury was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “The match environment is also important to us. Relevant stakeholders’ view is also important, regarding a longer tour to Pakistan.

“Our primary proposal is to play three T20Is in a shorter period so that players and team management can do a proper assessment of the situation there.”

