Multan Sultans add former Pakistan coach to their coaching staff

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has joined the Multan Sultans as their fast bowling coach for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Sultans have a number of pace bowlers in their side, including Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan and Bilawal Bhatti.

Absolutely delighted to be joining the @MultanSultans family this @thePSLt20 2020 ! Look forward to a fun, exciting and successful season with the boys. Bring it on boys! #T20 #PSL2020 #SouthPunjab pic.twitter.com/lBKkvAXS8E — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) December 25, 2019

“Absolutely delighted to be joining the Multan Sultans family [for the] Pakistan Super League 2020! Look forward to a fun, exciting and successful season with the boys. Bring it on boys!” Azhar said on Twitter.

Azhar was Pakistan’s bowling coach until the conclusion of the World Cup earlier this year, where he was let go along with everyone else.

He was subsequently replaced by legendary Pakistan seamer Waqar Younis.

In this year’s PSL, the Sultans finished fifth out of the six teams as they won three games and lost seven.

The 2020 edition of the PSL will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

