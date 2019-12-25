Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan spinner Usama Mir has already started preparing for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) by spending “hours and hours in the nets”.

Usama will play for the Karachi Kings in the 2020 edition of the PSL after being retained by the franchise.

“PSL preparations for season 5 underway. Have spent hours and hours in the nets practicing all three facets of the game. Cannot wait to get started with Karachi Kings, in sha Allah this is our season,” he said on Twitter.

In the 2017 edition of the PSL, Usama took 12 wickets in eight games at an average of 19.

He only featured in two games in the 2018 PSL, but went wicketless, and didn’t play any games for the Kings in this year’s tournament.

The 2020 edition of the PSL will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

