Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are recovering from some”niggles”.

As a result of their niggles, both Afridi and Naseem have been rested for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, which begins on Friday.

Afridi plays for Northern, who are captained by Nauman Ali, while Naseem represents Central Punjab, who will be led by Azam.

In the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Afridi was the most successful Pakistan bowler with eight wickets at an average of 23.25.

Naseem, meanwhile, finished with seven wickets at an average of 27.71.

However, the 16-year-old did make history in the second Test in Karachi as he became the youngest pace bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

“Both fast bowlers, Shaheen and Naseem, were released from the QeA as they had been playing for a while and had some niggles and needed to be rested,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Also as you know fast bowler bodies have different stresses and we wanted to give them recovery time before the next series.”

Pakistan’s next assignment is a home series against Bangladesh, who are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But on Thursday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

