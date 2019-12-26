Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali believes that he is ready to play international cricket after enjoying a fantastic campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season.

Nauman is the highest wicket-taker in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season by quite some distance as he has taken 52 wickets in nine matches for Northern at an average of 22.84.

The 33-year-old spoke about his desire to represent Pakistan ahead of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final on Friday, where he will captain Northern against Central Punjab, who will be led by Babar Azam.

“My job is to perform well and I am doing that. My performance with the [ball] in the last two QeA Trophy seasons has remained on top,” Nauman was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “Selecting me or not is the selection committee’s decision, I am waiting for my time.”

In his first-class career, Nauman has taken 222 wickets in 68 matches at an average of 23.49.

Pakistan recently defeated Sri Lanka 1-0 in a Test series, which marked the return of Test cricket to the country after 10 years.

Their next assignment is a home series against Bangladesh, who are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But on Thursday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

