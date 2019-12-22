Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan superstar Babar Azam has revealed that legendary South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers “has always been” his favourite batsman.

De Villiers, who retired from international cricket in May 2018, is widely considered as one of the best batsmen South Africa has ever produced.

Azam’s revelation comes after he scored an unbeaten 100, which came off 131 balls and included seven boundaries and a six, on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Babar Azam "My favourite batsman has always been AB de Villiers" "I don't feel pressure because of all the attention. If I have responsibility then I give my best and focus on that and leave everything else aside"#Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 22, 2019

“My favourite batsman has always been AB de Villiers,” Azam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter. “I don’t feel pressure because of all the attention. If I have responsibility then I give my best and focus on that and leave everything else aside.”

