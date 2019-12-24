Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has revealed that Bangladesh are “obliged to send their team” to Pakistan given what the country has done for them in the past.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in Pakistan from January to February next year.

However, Bangladesh have only agreed to play the Twenty20 series in the country as they are hesitant about staying in Pakistan for the two-Test series due to the security situation.

But, in addition to bringing up what Pakistan has done for Bangladesh in the past, Aamer pointed out that Sri Lanka recently toured the nation for a two-Test series.

Many Sri Lanka players, including captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews, deemed the country safe following the conclusion of the series.

“We recently hosted an international side for a Test series in Pakistan which was a success and a matter of pride for the PCB and the nation as a whole,” Aamer wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “If we have another side that is now reluctant to come to Pakistan then I believe this is where the ICC needs to intervene.

“If there are any political issues stopping Bangladesh from visiting Pakistan, then let the politicians sort those out. It’s a well-known fact that sport can act as a bridge for good relations between nations, so why break that bridge?

“Bangladesh should come to Pakistan and I would remind them of what we did for them to help them attain international and Test status. Pakistan really helped in Bangladesh’s journey towards becoming a force in international cricket and they should not forget it.

“Due to the debt of gratitude, they are obliged to send their team so that the people of Pakistan can enjoy seeing their cricketers in action in Pakistan.”

