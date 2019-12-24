Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne heaped praise on Pakistan’s security personnel and deemed the country “200 percent” safe.

Karunaratne’s comments come after Sri Lanka became the first international team to play a Test series in Pakistan after 10 years.

Karunaratne noted that throughout the two Tests, the security provided was excellent.

He even described the security personnel as “fathers”, saying “they kept talking to us and they were right behind us every time”.

“It was 200 percent” Karunaratne was quoted as saying by Dawn. “Really good. They were like fathers for us. They kept talking to us and they were right behind us every time.

“When we were going out to eat or something, they were there. We were feeling secure and safe here. They’ve done a really good job. Pakistan fans are really good – they kept supporting us.”

With the safety and security arrangements having exceeded his expectations, Karunaratne called on other countries to start touring Pakistan.

“What I can say is that it’s really safe here and that all the other countries playing cricket can come and play Tests, T20s or one-dayers – it’s safe to play in Pakistan,” he said.

