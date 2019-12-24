Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews has thanked Pakistan for the “great hospitality and excellent security” that was given to his side during their historic Test series.

Mathews was part of the Sri Lankan team that brought Test cricket back to Pakistan after 10 years.

Pakistan went on to win the two-Test series 1-0, which was their first Test series victory on home soil after 13 years.

Despite this, Mathews was highly impressed with how well he and the Sri Lanka team were looked after during the Test series.

Thank you Pakistan for the great hospitality and excellent security.We were looked after so well and we felt safe as anywhere else in the world.Thanks to SSG and all the forces for ensuring our safety.Pakistan is safe for cricket pic.twitter.com/DlLVUOqT6v — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) December 24, 2019

“Thank you Pakistan for the great hospitality and excellent security. We were looked after so well and we felt safe as anywhere else in the world. Thanks to SSG and all the forces for ensuring our safety. Pakistan is safe for cricket,” Mathews said on Twitter.

