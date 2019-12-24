Aamer Sohail wants Misbah-ul-Haq sacked as Pakistan’s head coach?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Aamer Sohail belives it is too early to say whether Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq should be sacked.

Misbah took over both roles in September, but has not gotten off to the best start.

In the limited overs series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan won the ODI series 2-0, but lost 3-0 in the three-match Twenty20 series that followed.

They were then beaten 2-0 by Australia in a three-match Twenty20 International series and lost the Test series 2-0.

They turned their fortunes around in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka as they won 1-0.

“There has been a lot of discussions about Misbah’s role and his selection decisions in the recent past, but to me it is too early to make a comment or judgement,” Aamer wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “What we can say is that the win against Sri Lanka couldn’t have come a moment too soon for Misbah and takes the pressure off him for now.

“Misbah and his staff now need to sit down and re-evaluate themselves and see what mistakes they made and to ensure that they are not repeated again.”

