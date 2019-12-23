Why did Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf make an Indian security guard cry?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf made an Indian security guard cry after presenting him with the ball he took a five-wicket haul with.

Rauf claimed a five-for in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

Haris Rauf "I gave today's match ball to a security guy who is from India. When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me" #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/PejMCphSc3 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 22, 2019

“I gave today’s match ball to a security guy who is from India. When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me,” Rauf was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.