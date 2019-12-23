Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Peter Handscomb has revealed that he has been really impressed with Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf.

Handcomb’s comments come after Rauf has enjoyed an incredible start to his Big Bash League (BBL) career with the Melbourne Stars.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, he took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

“Haris is a good lad. You can have a joke with him. He wanted to impress straight up so he was coming in and bouncing all the blokes. He got a few blokes offside, but he’s won them over pretty quick the way he was bowling the other night,” Handscomb, who is the Stars’ wicketkeeper, was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

