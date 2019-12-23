Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has revealed that he chooses to “use social media less” during a series as he needs to concentrate and focus on more important things.

Azam noted that some of the more crucial things for him include “punctuality, eating and sleeping on time”.

The 25-year-old’s comments come after he scored an unbeaten 100, which came off 131 balls and included seven boundaries and a six, on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

“I use social media less on tour,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “During a match, you need to concentrate a lot and spend five days that way so I try to stay away from these things.

“I focus on punctuality, eating and sleeping on time. When I get them then I do give time to the fans but after the match, I try to go to my room and relax and give time to my family and friends.

“Obviously there is a lot of change in life after becoming a professional cricketer. You have to be on top of everything, you need to know how to utilise yourself and that comes with experience.”

