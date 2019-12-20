Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has lashed out at former Australia skipper Ian Chappell over his comments about him and the national team.

During the recent two-Test series against Australia, which Pakistan lost 2-0, Chappell said that the Pakistan team that toured was “probably the worst of the lot”.

He also took a shot at Azhar, saying that the 34-year-old had “no idea how to captain in Australia”.

“Ask Ian Chappell that when (David) Warner is batting on 100 then where do you put the fielders? When you don’t strike with the new ball and the other team is 100 or 150/0 then you try some different things, you try to stop the flow of runs, build pressure etc,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“In a country like Australia, it’s difficult to keep attacking without early wickets when the ball doesn’t reverse. It’s better when your bowling is on top, the runs are contained and you’ve taken wickets, then you do things differently.

“In Rawalpindi we saw how the field placement completely changed after getting the first wicket. When bowlers are bowling, it’s important to bowl according to the field and I don’t think Ian Chappell saw that.”

