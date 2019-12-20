Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has admitted that opening batsman Abid Ali “deserved to debut about five years ago”.

Azhar’s comments come after Abid’s record-breaking achievement in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Abid struck an unbeaten 109, which came off 201 balls and included 11 boundaries.

That knock put him in the record books as he became the first cricketer to score a century on both ODI and Test debut.

“I personally feel Abid Ali deserved to debut about five years ago, I was a big fan of him for Test cricket because he never got out,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “When we played against him then we used to think about how to get him out.

“Five to six years ago, I thought he can be a player who can play for Pakistan. I am hopeful that he can perform for Pakistan for however many years he plays for.”

Abid is currently playing in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi, where he scored 38 on the opening day before being trapped lbw off the bowling of Lahiru Kumara.

ALSO CHECK OUT: What advice has Abid Ali given to young players?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...