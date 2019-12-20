Azhar Ali admits Fawad Alam won’t play for Pakistan again?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has said that the national team will “utilise” Fawad Alam “wherever we feel we need him”.

Fawad was once again left out of Pakistan’s playing XI for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

He suffered the same fate in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

The 34-year-old, who last played Test cricket in 2009, has been in superb form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

Azhar noted that even though Fawad was not picked, he “is in our plans”.

“Fawad has been a consistent performer for a long time and he is an example for any player who plays cricket to not give up, he has come back in the team after a long time,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He is capable and we will utilise him wherever we feel we need him. At the moment, we are continuing with our team but Fawad is in our plans, that’s why he is in the squad.”

