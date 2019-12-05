Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Australia cricketer Ian Chappell believes that the Pakistan team that recently toured Australia was probably the worst in history.

The former Australia captain’s comments come after Pakistan were whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series.

Pakistan have now lost 14 consecutive Test matches in Australia, which is a streak that dates all the way back to 1999.

To put that into perspective, it is the record for the most successive losses in one country in Test history.

“It’s an appalling record really,” Chappell told Wide World of Sports as quoted by PakPassion. “There were a few people in Pakistan who jumped up and down when I said after the last tour that Australia should stop inviting them, if that’s what it takes to get them to wake up to themselves.

“Talent wise they’re better than 14 straight losses. They were abysmal this time. This is probably the worst of the lot.”

