Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has made it clear that he is not worried about being sacked.

Misbah’s comments come after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani and chief executive Wasim Khan both said that he could be fired in a year if Pakistan’s results don’t improve.

Misbah took over both roles in September, but has not gotten off to the best start.

In the limited overs series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan won the ODI series 2-0, but lost 3-0 in the three-match Twenty20 series that followed.

They were then beaten 2-0 by Australia in a three-match Twenty20 International series and lost the Test series 2-0.

Currently they are playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but the first Test in Rawalpindi ended as a draw.

Despite this, Misbah reiterated that he is not concerned about his future as head coach and chief selector.

“There is no pressure. There is no bigger pressure on an individual than life being a temporary thing. Whoever assumes a post, they try their best. I want to apply the entire time I have on the betterment and development of the players,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

