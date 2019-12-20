Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya has revealed that head coach Mickey Arthur “told me how to bowl against the Pakistan batsmen”.

Arthur used to be Pakistan’s head coach for three years before his contract was not renewed after the World Cup earlier this year.

Embuldeniya’s comments come after he took four wickets on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

The 23-year-old dismissed Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas and Shaheen Shah Afridi to finish with figures of 4-71 off 20.3 overs.

“Mickey told me how to bowl against the Pakistan batsmen,” Embuldeniya was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I bowled at the right areas according to our plan, which helped me in picking wickets.

“The Pakistan batsmen are good against spin. The pitch is providing support to spinners as it is turning from day one.”

