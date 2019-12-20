Asad Shafiq makes surprising choice on who is Pakistan’s ‘best batsman’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq believes that captain Azhar Ali is the “best batsman” in the national team.

Shafiq acknowledged that Azhar has not been in the best of form as of late, but pointed out that he has “performed well in the past”.

He is also backing Azhar to turn his fortunes around with the bat.

Azhar has struggled lately and didn’t do himself any favours on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi as he was clean bowled by Vishwa Fernando for a second-ball duck.

In the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, Azhar scored 36.

As for the recent two-Test series against Australia, the 34-year-old only managed to muster 62 runs at an average of 15.50.

“Azhar Ali is our best batsman and he has performed well in the past, but he is going through a bad patch and we are all supporting him and Inshallah he will come out of it,” Shafiq was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Azhar Ali makes shockingly honest admission about his future and retirement

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...