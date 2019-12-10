Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani has said that the board “will have no hesitation in removing” head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq if the national team’s fortunes don’t improve over the next 12 months.

Since Misbah was given the dual role in September, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in a three-match ODI series in Karachi before being whitewashed 3-0 in the Twenty20 series in Lahore.

Pakistan failed to win a single match during their recent tour of Australia as they were beaten 2-0 in the Twenty20 series and lost 2-0 in the Test series that followed.

They will now be looking to bounce back in the Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The series will be watch very closely as it will mark the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

“I know there is a lot of criticism but we gave [the] dual role to Misbah because that’s the general trend in the cricketing world at the moment. The example of football is also relevant in this case because there only the manager controls the selection and coaching aspects,” Mani told Cricket Pakistan. “Although it’s early days but if this decision does not work out, in the next year or so, we will have no hesitation in removing Misbah from the role.

“Our biggest worry at the moment is [the] team’s performance but I want to make it clear that, with regards to Misbah, there is no one-man show in Pakistan cricket at the moment. In terms of selection, Misbah is not the only one calling the shots as he has an independent committee of six regional selectors who have a say in the selection policy and the final decision is a unanimous one.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...