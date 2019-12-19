Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has noted that head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq’s performance will be appraised after a year.

Misbah took over both roles in September, but has not gotten off to the best start.

In the limited overs series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan won the ODI series 2-0, but lost 3-0 in the three-match Twenty20 series that followed.

They were then beaten 2-0 by Australia in a three-match Twenty20 International series and lost the Test series 2-0.

Currently they are playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but the first Test in Rawalpindi ended as a draw.

Despite this, Wasim insists that Misbah is the “right man for the job”.

“Misbah has a three-year contract but every staff member of the PCB has an appraisal of their work after one year. That applies to me as well and it will apply to Misbah too,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We have to give him time, but it’s about results at the end of the day and he will also be judged on results. We’re backing him, he’s our head coach and we still believe he’s the right man for the job.”

