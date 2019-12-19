Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has urged Babar Azam to let his bat do the talking and not be concerned about being compared to India captain Virat Kohli.

Azam has long been compared to Kohli, but he has repeatedly played down such comparisons.

Recently, Azam admitted that he isn’t as good as Kohli, but pointed out that he wants “to get [to] where he is today”.

“Babar is a phenomenal batsman but he has to continue performing for his country. From my experience I can say that I would never worry about comparisons with any other player but continue performing well for my country,” Miandad told PakPassion. “My bat would do the talking and I suggest Babar do the same.

“The only time to compare oneself to another is after you have scored enough runs and you can look back at your career with pride. There is no point talking about comparisons ahead of time. My advice to Babar Azam is, don’t worry about comparisons, just put your head down, score heavily and work hard.”

Azam has been in superb form lately as he scored an unbeaten 102, which came off 128 balls and included 14 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

During the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

