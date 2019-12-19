Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has insisted that he has no problems with and doesn’t feel any added pressure when compared to India captain Virat Kohli and Australia batsman Steve Smith.

Azam has long been compared to Kohli, and his name has recently been added in the same class as the Indian skipper, Smith, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and England captain Joe Root.

Azam’s comments come after he scored an unbeaten 102, which came off 128 balls and included 14 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

“I don’t feel any pressure if anyone compares me with Kohli or Smith,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

