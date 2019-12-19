Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has admitted that he isn’t as good as India captain Virat Kohli right now, but is determined to “get [to] where he is today”.

Kohli is widely regarded as the best batsman in international cricket right now, while Azam is generally thought to be Pakistan’s top batsman at the moment.

However, even though Azam has been scoring plenty of runs lately, he conceded he still has a long way to go before he can compare himself to Kohli.

“Look he (Kohli) has already achieved a lot. He is a legend in his country. Honestly there is no comparison with me right now but eventually I also want to get [to] where he is today,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“The media and people have drawn comparisons between me and Virat Kohli but I realise that I still need to get more runs in red ball cricket to be ranked among the top players. That is why in recent months I have been focusing a lot on getting consistent scores in Test matches.”

