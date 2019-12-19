Javed Miandad wants Azhar Ali sacked as Pakistan’s Test captain?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad believes that Azhar Ali should be given more time to “prove himself” as Test captain.

After replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed as Test skipper, Azhar’s first assignment was the two-Test series against Australia, which Pakistan lost 2-0.

The national team are currently facing Sri Lanka in a Test series, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, but the first Test in Rawalpindi ended as a draw. The second Test began on Thursday in Karachi.

With Azhar struggling to have an impact with the bat, many have questioned whether he should have been named Test captain in the first place.

However, Miandad reiterated that Pakistan need to give Azhar more time and cannot afford to change captains so often.

“Captaincy should not be taken lightly by anyone and once a captain is appointed after careful thought, then he needs to be allowed a few series to establish himself and show his worth before we start thinking of replacing him,” Miandad told PakPassion. “In fact, my view is that a panel of experienced former players should be constituted and be made available by the PCB to advise the new captain as he learns his trade.

“This is because in our country, we elevate players to the position of captain without letting him develop in that position in his domestic side. This is not the case in other countries where captains of Test sides have plenty of experience playing at the domestic level. This whole process can take time and consideration as simply looking at the team’s results is not a good indicator of how good a captain is.

“You can have a weak captain with a good team who can win games and then you can have excellent captains with mediocre sides that fail to win matches. In my view, Azhar Ali needs to be allowed time to prove himself – one or two series are not enough to judge his ability.”

