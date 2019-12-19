Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad believes it was a mistake to appoint Babar Azam as Twenty20 captain.

Miandad feels that Azam should have instead been named vice-captain in order to give him time to “learn the tricks of the trade”.

Azam replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as Twenty20 captain and in his first assignment, which was a three-match Twenty20 series against Australia, Pakistan lost 2-0.

“Babar should have been made vice-captain which would have given him breathing space to learn the tricks of the trade. By making him T20I captain, we may have added too much pressure on his batting which could backfire on Pakistan,” Miandad told PakPassion.

Azam has been in superb form lately as he scored an unbeaten 102, which came off 128 balls and included 14 boundaries, in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

During the recent two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

