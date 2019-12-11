Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has revealed that he has “recovered 60-70%” from the cortical rib fractures he was diagnosed with.

The injury ruled Hasan out of Pakistan’s historic two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will begin in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. The series will mark the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

However, the 25-year-old recently received a lot of criticism from people as he was seen modelling at a fashion show and unleashing his trademark celebration.

Many people questioned the severity of his injury, which led to Hasan tweeting about how close he is to becoming fully fit.

I have recovered 60-70% Alhamdulillah. I am working hard and giving my best to recover from my injuries. I am going through very difficult time these days just need ur support and dua🙏🏼#dyingtocomebackinteam🇵🇰🇵🇰 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) December 10, 2019

“I have recovered 60-70% Alhamdulillah. I am working hard and giving my best to recover from my injuries. I am going through [a] very difficult time these days, just need your support and dua,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hasan was retained by the Peshawar Zalmi for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

