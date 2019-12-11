Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam said that his “love and compassion for cricket can never die” ahead of his international comeback.

Fawad is likely to feature in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, which would be his first Test match since 2009.

The 34-year-old has been in superb form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has scored 781 runs in 10 matches for Sindh, which includes four centuries and two fifties, at an average of 71.

My love and compassion for cricket can never die. Humbled to have been selected once again to represent my country. Alhamdulillah! — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) December 8, 2019

“My love and compassion for cricket can never die. Humbled to have been selected once again to represent my country. Alhamdulillah!” he said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Fawad Alam thought of quitting cricket after constantly being ignored by the Pakistan selectors?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...