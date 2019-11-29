Hasan Ali ruled out of Pakistan’s Test series against Sri Lanka

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has been ruled out of the upcoming historic Test series against Sri Lanka due to cortical rib fractures.

Hasan, who has just recovered from a back injury, was set to represent Central Punjab in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 22, but pulled out of the match after complaining of pain in his left side.

He subsequently underwent precautionary scans in Karachi, which revealed the fractures.

The fractures were confirmed in a follow-up scan that took place in Lahore.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the injury involves the “ninth rib on the right side and eighth and ninth ribs on the left side”.

Hasan will need up to six weeks to make a full recovery and will start his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Monday.

The two-Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be historic as it will be the first time Pakistan are hosting a Test series on home soil in over a decade.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...