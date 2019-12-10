Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali fails to impress fans with his modelling

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali recently showed off his modelling skills, but he was criticised by fans as he is supposed to be recovering from rib fractures.

Hasan unleashed his trademark celebration after walking down the catwalk, which prompted people to question the severity of his injury.

Fractured ribs and out of cricket, but Hassan Ali's fit for some modelling pic.twitter.com/qTx0BXyed2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 8, 2019

The 25-year-old was ruled out of the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka with cortical rib fractures last month and he is expected to need up to six weeks to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, Hasan was retained by the Peshawar Zalmi for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held entirely in Pakistan and take place from February 20 to March 22.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...