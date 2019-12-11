Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz sent a brilliant message to Sri Lanka ahead of their two-Test series against Pakistan, which begins on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

The series will mark the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Wahab thanked Sri Lanka for “being part of a historic series” and welcomed them to Pakistan.

Welcome to our beautiful country @OfficialSLC 🎈 🎉 🇵🇰

Thank you for visiting and being part of a historic series. #PAKvSL — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) December 9, 2019

“Welcome to our beautiful country Sri Lanka. Thank you for visiting and being part of a historic series,” he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Wahab was retained by the Peshawar Zalmi for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held entirely in Pakistan and run from February 20 to March 22.

